货币 / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日IWB汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点364.63和高点365.68进行交易。
关注iShares Russell 1000 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
IWB新闻
日范围
364.63 365.68
年范围
264.21 365.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 364.93
- 开盘价
- 364.68
- 卖价
- 365.40
- 买价
- 365.70
- 最低价
- 364.63
- 最高价
- 365.68
- 交易量
- 174
- 日变化
- 0.13%
- 月变化
- 4.28%
- 6个月变化
- 19.49%
- 年变化
- 16.36%