报价部分
货币 / IWB
回到股票

IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日IWB汇率已更改0.13%。当日，交易品种以低点364.63和高点365.68进行交易。

关注iShares Russell 1000 ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IWB新闻

日范围
364.63 365.68
年范围
264.21 365.98
前一天收盘价
364.93
开盘价
364.68
卖价
365.40
买价
365.70
最低价
364.63
最高价
365.68
交易量
174
日变化
0.13%
月变化
4.28%
6个月变化
19.49%
年变化
16.36%
22 九月, 星期一
13:45
USD
FOMC成员Williams讲话
实际值
预测值
前值