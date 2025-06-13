Divisas / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF
365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IWB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 364.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 365.68.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Russell 1000 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
364.63 365.68
Rango anual
264.21 365.98
- Cierres anteriores
- 364.93
- Open
- 364.68
- Bid
- 365.40
- Ask
- 365.70
- Low
- 364.63
- High
- 365.68
- Volumen
- 174
- Cambio diario
- 0.13%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.49%
- Cambio anual
- 16.36%