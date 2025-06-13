CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IWB
IWB: iShares Russell 1000 ETF

365.40 USD 0.47 (0.13%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IWB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 364.63, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 365.68.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Russell 1000 ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
364.63 365.68
Rango anual
264.21 365.98
Cierres anteriores
364.93
Open
364.68
Bid
365.40
Ask
365.70
Low
364.63
High
365.68
Volumen
174
Cambio diario
0.13%
Cambio mensual
4.28%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.49%
Cambio anual
16.36%
