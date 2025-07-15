Moedas / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
203.02 USD 2.66 (1.33%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ITA para hoje mudou para 1.33%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 199.69 e o mais alto foi 203.27.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITA Notícias
Faixa diária
199.69 203.27
Faixa anual
129.14 203.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 200.36
- Open
- 200.43
- Bid
- 203.02
- Ask
- 203.32
- Low
- 199.69
- High
- 203.27
- Volume
- 2.109 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.33%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 32.72%
- Mudança anual
- 36.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh