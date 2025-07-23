통화 / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
203.49 USD 0.47 (0.23%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ITA 환율이 오늘 0.23%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 201.61이고 고가는 204.15이었습니다.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
201.61 204.15
년간 변동
129.14 204.15
- 이전 종가
- 203.02
- 시가
- 203.39
- Bid
- 203.49
- Ask
- 203.79
- 저가
- 201.61
- 고가
- 204.15
- 볼륨
- 2.072 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.23%
- 월 변동
- 3.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 36.34%
20 9월, 토요일