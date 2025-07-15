QuotesSections
Currencies / ITA
Back to US Stock Market

ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

201.88 USD 0.13 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ITA exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.85 and at a high of 203.11.

Follow iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ITA News

Daily Range
200.85 203.11
Year Range
129.14 203.11
Previous Close
201.75
Open
202.34
Bid
201.88
Ask
202.18
Low
200.85
High
203.11
Volume
11.857 K
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
2.48%
6 Months Change
31.97%
Year Change
35.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev