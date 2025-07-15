Currencies / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
201.88 USD 0.13 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ITA exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 200.85 and at a high of 203.11.
Follow iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
200.85 203.11
Year Range
129.14 203.11
- Previous Close
- 201.75
- Open
- 202.34
- Bid
- 201.88
- Ask
- 202.18
- Low
- 200.85
- High
- 203.11
- Volume
- 11.857 K
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.97%
- Year Change
- 35.26%
