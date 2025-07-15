报价部分
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

200.36 USD 1.52 (0.75%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ITA汇率已更改-0.75%。当日，交易品种以低点199.00和高点202.33进行交易。

关注iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
199.00 202.33
年范围
129.14 203.11
前一天收盘价
201.88
开盘价
201.74
卖价
200.36
买价
200.66
最低价
199.00
最高价
202.33
交易量
3.027 K
日变化
-0.75%
月变化
1.71%
6个月变化
30.98%
年变化
34.24%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B