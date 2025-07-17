クォートセクション
通貨 / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

203.02 USD 2.66 (1.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ITAの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり199.69の安値と203.27の高値で取引されました。

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
199.69 203.27
1年のレンジ
129.14 203.27
以前の終値
200.36
始値
200.43
買値
203.02
買値
203.32
安値
199.69
高値
203.27
出来高
2.109 K
1日の変化
1.33%
1ヶ月の変化
3.06%
6ヶ月の変化
32.72%
1年の変化
36.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K