通貨 / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
203.02 USD 2.66 (1.33%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ITAの今日の為替レートは、1.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり199.69の安値と203.27の高値で取引されました。
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ITA News
1日のレンジ
199.69 203.27
1年のレンジ
129.14 203.27
- 以前の終値
- 200.36
- 始値
- 200.43
- 買値
- 203.02
- 買値
- 203.32
- 安値
- 199.69
- 高値
- 203.27
- 出来高
- 2.109 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.06%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.72%
- 1年の変化
- 36.03%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K