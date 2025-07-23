Valute / ITA
ITA: iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
203.49 USD 0.47 (0.23%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ITA ha avuto una variazione del 0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 201.61 e ad un massimo di 204.15.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ITA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
201.61 204.15
Intervallo Annuale
129.14 204.15
- Chiusura Precedente
- 203.02
- Apertura
- 203.39
- Bid
- 203.49
- Ask
- 203.79
- Minimo
- 201.61
- Massimo
- 204.15
- Volume
- 2.072 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.34%
21 settembre, domenica