Moedas / IPAR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
IPAR: Inter Parfums Inc
103.58 USD 0.09 (0.09%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IPAR para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 103.21 e o mais alto foi 103.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Inter Parfums Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IPAR Notícias
- SCHD ETF News, 9/17/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Will Interparfums' Fragrance Portfolio & Strategies Fuel Growth?
- Interparfums' Scent Of Opportunity (NASDAQ:IPAR)
- SCHD ETF News, 9/5/2025 - TipRanks.com
- SCHD ETF News, 9/1/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Investing in Interparfums (IPAR)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends
- The London Company Small Cap Vs. Russell 2000 Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Inter Parfums Q2 2025 earnings miss expectations
- Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 2% Y/Y
- Interparfums (IPAR) Q2 EPS Falls 13%
- Inter Parfums earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Interparfums (IPAR) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Estee Lauder: A Recovery Play With Limited Upside Potential (NYSE:EL)
- SCHD ETF News, 7/29/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Coty announces board changes with resignation and new lead director appointment
- e.l.f. Beauty: Market Share Dominance, Innovation, And Acquisitions Should Drive Growth
- Interparfums: Seems Like A Good Time For A Downgrade (NASDAQ:IPAR)
- Interparfums (IPAR) director Harrison sells $53,584 in stock
- Coty stock steady as Jefferies reiterates buy rating amid sale rumors
- CoverGirl parent Coty exploring sale, WWD reports
- Interparfums exec VP Philippe Santi sells shares for $278,509
- Piper Sandler remains positive on beauty stocks amid sector trends
Faixa diária
103.21 103.91
Faixa anual
97.65 148.15
- Fechamento anterior
- 103.49
- Open
- 103.91
- Bid
- 103.58
- Ask
- 103.88
- Low
- 103.21
- High
- 103.91
- Volume
- 40
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.75%
- Mudança anual
- -20.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh