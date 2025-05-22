QuotesSections
Currencies / IPAR
IPAR: Inter Parfums Inc

105.20 USD 0.98 (0.92%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IPAR exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.87 and at a high of 106.60.

Follow Inter Parfums Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
103.87 106.60
Year Range
97.65 148.15
Previous Close
106.18
Open
105.97
Bid
105.20
Ask
105.50
Low
103.87
High
106.60
Volume
461
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
-8.12%
6 Months Change
-7.32%
Year Change
-18.76%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%