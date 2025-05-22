Currencies / IPAR
IPAR: Inter Parfums Inc
105.20 USD 0.98 (0.92%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IPAR exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.87 and at a high of 106.60.
Follow Inter Parfums Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IPAR News
Daily Range
103.87 106.60
Year Range
97.65 148.15
- Previous Close
- 106.18
- Open
- 105.97
- Bid
- 105.20
- Ask
- 105.50
- Low
- 103.87
- High
- 106.60
- Volume
- 461
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- -8.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.32%
- Year Change
- -18.76%
