IPAR: Inter Parfums Inc
104.17 USD 0.68 (0.66%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IPARの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.00の安値と104.86の高値で取引されました。
Inter Parfums Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
103.00 104.86
1年のレンジ
97.65 148.15
- 以前の終値
- 103.49
- 始値
- 103.91
- 買値
- 104.17
- 買値
- 104.47
- 安値
- 103.00
- 高値
- 104.86
- 出来高
- 1.182 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.66%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -9.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.23%
- 1年の変化
- -19.56%
