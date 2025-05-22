クォートセクション
IPAR: Inter Parfums Inc

104.17 USD 0.68 (0.66%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IPARの今日の為替レートは、0.66%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり103.00の安値と104.86の高値で取引されました。

Inter Parfums Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
103.00 104.86
1年のレンジ
97.65 148.15
以前の終値
103.49
始値
103.91
買値
104.17
買値
104.47
安値
103.00
高値
104.86
出来高
1.182 K
1日の変化
0.66%
1ヶ月の変化
-9.02%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.23%
1年の変化
-19.56%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K