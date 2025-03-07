Moedas / IDT
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
67.21 USD 0.47 (0.70%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IDT para hoje mudou para 0.70%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 66.66 e o mais alto foi 67.88.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas IDT Corporation Class B. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
66.66 67.88
Faixa anual
37.45 71.06
- Fechamento anterior
- 66.74
- Open
- 67.28
- Bid
- 67.21
- Ask
- 67.51
- Low
- 66.66
- High
- 67.88
- Volume
- 62
- Mudança diária
- 0.70%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.63%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 30.99%
- Mudança anual
- 78.32%
