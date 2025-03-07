Currencies / IDT
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
66.24 USD 0.14 (0.21%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IDT exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.84 and at a high of 66.97.
Follow IDT Corporation Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
65.84 66.97
Year Range
37.45 71.06
- Previous Close
- 66.38
- Open
- 66.52
- Bid
- 66.24
- Ask
- 66.54
- Low
- 65.84
- High
- 66.97
- Volume
- 215
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 4.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.10%
- Year Change
- 75.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%