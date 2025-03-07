Valute / IDT
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
66.83 USD 1.03 (1.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IDT ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.11 e ad un massimo di 68.48.
Segui le dinamiche di IDT Corporation Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
66.11 68.48
Intervallo Annuale
37.45 71.06
- Chiusura Precedente
- 67.86
- Apertura
- 67.92
- Bid
- 66.83
- Ask
- 67.13
- Minimo
- 66.11
- Massimo
- 68.48
- Volume
- 397
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 77.31%
20 settembre, sabato