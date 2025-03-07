QuotazioniSezioni
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B

66.83 USD 1.03 (1.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IDT ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 66.11 e ad un massimo di 68.48.

Segui le dinamiche di IDT Corporation Class B. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
66.11 68.48
Intervallo Annuale
37.45 71.06
Chiusura Precedente
67.86
Apertura
67.92
Bid
66.83
Ask
67.13
Minimo
66.11
Massimo
68.48
Volume
397
Variazione giornaliera
-1.52%
Variazione Mensile
5.03%
Variazione Semestrale
30.25%
Variazione Annuale
77.31%
