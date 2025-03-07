クォートセクション
通貨 / IDT
株に戻る

IDT: IDT Corporation Class B

67.86 USD 1.12 (1.68%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

IDTの今日の為替レートは、1.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.66の安値と68.19の高値で取引されました。

IDT Corporation Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDT News

1日のレンジ
66.66 68.19
1年のレンジ
37.45 71.06
以前の終値
66.74
始値
67.28
買値
67.86
買値
68.16
安値
66.66
高値
68.19
出来高
240
1日の変化
1.68%
1ヶ月の変化
6.65%
6ヶ月の変化
32.25%
1年の変化
80.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K