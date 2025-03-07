通貨 / IDT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
67.86 USD 1.12 (1.68%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IDTの今日の為替レートは、1.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり66.66の安値と68.19の高値で取引されました。
IDT Corporation Class Bダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDT News
- IDT、Sidoti小型株カンファレンスで戦略的成長と収益性を強調
- IDT Corporation at Sidoti Small Cap Conference: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Shopify, IDT and Nathan's Famous
- Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Meta Platforms & Shopify
- DoorDash Leads 10 Top-Notch Stocks Onto IBD Best Stocks Lists: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Circle Internet, Heico, Cloudflare Among 10 New Stocks On IBD's Premier Watchlists
- Independent retailers see 3.5% same-store sales growth in June
- Rubrik, Shopify, Nasdaq Among IBD's Version Of The Magnificent Seven
- IDT stock reaches all-time high of 69.77 USD
- IDT Q3 2025 presentation: High-growth segments drive margin expansion
- Idt corp director Cosentino sells $53624 in stock
- IDT at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth and Shareholder Value
- IDT Corporation to Present at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- NRSInsights’ May 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $63.55
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- IDT Corporation (IDT) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: IDT Corporation’s Q2 2025 growth fuels optimism
- IDT Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
- IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $62.54
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $62.18
- IDT Stock Q2 Earnings: Solid Execution Deserves A Higher Valuation (NYSE:IDT)
- IDT Corporation (IDT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
66.66 68.19
1年のレンジ
37.45 71.06
- 以前の終値
- 66.74
- 始値
- 67.28
- 買値
- 67.86
- 買値
- 68.16
- 安値
- 66.66
- 高値
- 68.19
- 出来高
- 240
- 1日の変化
- 1.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 32.25%
- 1年の変化
- 80.05%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K