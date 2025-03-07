통화 / IDT
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
66.83 USD 1.03 (1.52%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
IDT 환율이 오늘 -1.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 66.11이고 고가는 68.48이었습니다.
IDT Corporation Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
66.11 68.48
년간 변동
37.45 71.06
- 이전 종가
- 67.86
- 시가
- 67.92
- Bid
- 66.83
- Ask
- 67.13
- 저가
- 66.11
- 고가
- 68.48
- 볼륨
- 397
- 일일 변동
- -1.52%
- 월 변동
- 5.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 77.31%
20 9월, 토요일