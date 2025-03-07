Dövizler / IDT
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
66.83 USD 1.03 (1.52%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
IDT fiyatı bugün -1.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 66.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.48 aralığında işlem gördü.
IDT Corporation Class B hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IDT haberleri
- IDT Corporation Sidoti Küçük Ölçekli Şirketler Konferansı’nda: Stratejik Büyüme ve Kârlılık
- IDT Corporation at Sidoti Small Cap Conference: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Amazon.com, Meta Platforms, Shopify, IDT and Nathan's Famous
- Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Meta Platforms & Shopify
- DoorDash Leads 10 Top-Notch Stocks Onto IBD Best Stocks Lists: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, More
- Circle Internet, Heico, Cloudflare Among 10 New Stocks On IBD's Premier Watchlists
- Independent retailers see 3.5% same-store sales growth in June
- Rubrik, Shopify, Nasdaq Among IBD's Version Of The Magnificent Seven
- IDT stock reaches all-time high of 69.77 USD
- IDT Q3 2025 presentation: High-growth segments drive margin expansion
- Idt corp director Cosentino sells $53624 in stock
- IDT at East Coast IDEAS Conference: Strategic Growth and Shareholder Value
- IDT Corporation to Present at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
- NRSInsights’ May 2025 Retail Same-Store Sales Report
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $63.55
- Rare Stock Picks In May 2025 - From 27 Discerning Analysts
- IDT Corporation (IDT) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: IDT Corporation’s Q2 2025 growth fuels optimism
- IDT Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
- IDT Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $62.54
- IDT stock soars to 52-week high, reaching $62.18
- IDT Stock Q2 Earnings: Solid Execution Deserves A Higher Valuation (NYSE:IDT)
- IDT Corporation (IDT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Günlük aralık
66.11 68.48
Yıllık aralık
37.45 71.06
- Önceki kapanış
- 67.86
- Açılış
- 67.92
- Satış
- 66.83
- Alış
- 67.13
- Düşük
- 66.11
- Yüksek
- 68.48
- Hacim
- 397
- Günlük değişim
- -1.52%
- Aylık değişim
- 5.03%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 30.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 77.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar