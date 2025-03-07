FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / IDT
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

IDT: IDT Corporation Class B

66.83 USD 1.03 (1.52%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

IDT fiyatı bugün -1.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 66.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 68.48 aralığında işlem gördü.

IDT Corporation Class B hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IDT haberleri

Günlük aralık
66.11 68.48
Yıllık aralık
37.45 71.06
Önceki kapanış
67.86
Açılış
67.92
Satış
66.83
Alış
67.13
Düşük
66.11
Yüksek
68.48
Hacim
397
Günlük değişim
-1.52%
Aylık değişim
5.03%
6 aylık değişim
30.25%
Yıllık değişim
77.31%
21 Eylül, Pazar