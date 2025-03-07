Währungen / IDT
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B
67.86 USD 1.12 (1.68%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IDT hat sich für heute um 1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 66.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.19 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die IDT Corporation Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
IDT News
Tagesspanne
66.66 68.19
Jahresspanne
37.45 71.06
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 66.74
- Eröffnung
- 67.28
- Bid
- 67.86
- Ask
- 68.16
- Tief
- 66.66
- Hoch
- 68.19
- Volumen
- 240
- Tagesänderung
- 1.68%
- Monatsänderung
- 6.65%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.25%
- Jahresänderung
- 80.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K