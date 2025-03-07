KurseKategorien
IDT: IDT Corporation Class B

67.86 USD 1.12 (1.68%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IDT hat sich für heute um 1.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 66.66 bis zu einem Hoch von 68.19 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die IDT Corporation Class B-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
66.66 68.19
Jahresspanne
37.45 71.06
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
66.74
Eröffnung
67.28
Bid
67.86
Ask
68.16
Tief
66.66
Hoch
68.19
Volumen
240
Tagesänderung
1.68%
Monatsänderung
6.65%
6-Monatsänderung
32.25%
Jahresänderung
80.05%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K