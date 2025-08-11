Moedas / ICE
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc
172.21 USD 0.82 (0.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ICE para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 171.05 e o mais alto foi 173.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Intercontinental Exchange Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ICE Notícias
- Preços do café se aproximam de recorde em NY em meio a tarifas e clima no Brasil
- Café arábica atinge máxima em vários meses
- Exportação de cafés especiais e solúvel do Brasil aos EUA despenca em agosto, dizem associações
- OTC Markets Group amplia alcance de dados via ICE Consolidated Feed
- OTC Markets Group extends data reach via ICE Consolidated Feed
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- ICE reports 13% rise in total open interest for August 2025
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Intercontinental Exchange: Diversified Operations And Earnings Resilience (NYSE:ICE)
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Intercontinental Exchange Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold?
- NDAQ Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Buy?
- CME Group Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold CME Stock?
- CBOE Stock Rises 26.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- US tariffs behind surge in global Arabica prices, Brazil exporters group says
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights S&P Global, Intercontinental Exchange, CME, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets
- 5 Securities & Exchanges Stocks to Track as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Miami International: Not Trading This Exchange Yet (NYSE:MIAX)
- Investors bid up for Bullish’s IPO as the CoinDesk parent gets set to go public
- OTC Markets Stock Is A Fantastic Investment To Buy On Pullbacks (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
Faixa diária
171.05 173.10
Faixa anual
142.29 187.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 171.39
- Open
- 171.94
- Bid
- 172.21
- Ask
- 172.51
- Low
- 171.05
- High
- 173.10
- Volume
- 4.622 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.03%
- Mudança anual
- 6.96%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh