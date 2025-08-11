通貨 / ICE
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc
171.04 USD 1.17 (0.68%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ICEの今日の為替レートは、-0.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり169.92の安値と173.29の高値で取引されました。
Intercontinental Exchange Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
169.92 173.29
1年のレンジ
142.29 187.38
- 以前の終値
- 172.21
- 始値
- 172.10
- 買値
- 171.04
- 買値
- 171.34
- 安値
- 169.92
- 高値
- 173.29
- 出来高
- 9.508 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.98%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.64%
- 1年の変化
- 6.23%
