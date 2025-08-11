Divisas / ICE
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc
172.21 USD 0.82 (0.48%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ICE de hoy ha cambiado un 0.48%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 171.05, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 173.10.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Intercontinental Exchange Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICE News
- OTC Markets Group amplía su alcance de datos a través de ICE Consolidated Feed
- OTC Markets Group amplía alcance de datos a través de ICE Consolidated Feed
- OTC Markets Group extends data reach via ICE Consolidated Feed
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Conmoción entre los inversores: la recomendación de IA se desploma un 36%
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- ICE reports 13% rise in total open interest for August 2025
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Intercontinental Exchange: Diversified Operations And Earnings Resilience (NYSE:ICE)
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Intercontinental Exchange Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold?
- NDAQ Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Buy?
- CME Group Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold CME Stock?
- CBOE Stock Rises 26.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- US tariffs behind surge in global Arabica prices, Brazil exporters group says
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights S&P Global, Intercontinental Exchange, CME, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets
- 5 Securities & Exchanges Stocks to Track as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Miami International: Not Trading This Exchange Yet (NYSE:MIAX)
- Investors bid up for Bullish’s IPO as the CoinDesk parent gets set to go public
- OTC Markets Stock Is A Fantastic Investment To Buy On Pullbacks (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
- Hartree in talks to buy major cocoa trader Touton, sources say
Rango diario
171.05 173.10
Rango anual
142.29 187.38
- Cierres anteriores
- 171.39
- Open
- 171.94
- Bid
- 172.21
- Ask
- 172.51
- Low
- 171.05
- High
- 173.10
- Volumen
- 4.622 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.48%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.31%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.03%
- Cambio anual
- 6.96%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B