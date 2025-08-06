QuotesSections
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc

171.17 USD 1.01 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ICE exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 170.25 and at a high of 171.87.

Follow Intercontinental Exchange Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
170.25 171.87
Year Range
142.29 187.38
Previous Close
172.18
Open
171.31
Bid
171.17
Ask
171.47
Low
170.25
High
171.87
Volume
2.093 K
Daily Change
-0.59%
Month Change
-2.90%
6 Months Change
-0.57%
Year Change
6.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%