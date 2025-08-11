KurseKategorien
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc

171.04 USD 1.17 (0.68%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ICE hat sich für heute um -0.68% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 169.92 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.29 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Intercontinental Exchange Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
169.92 173.29
Jahresspanne
142.29 187.38
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
172.21
Eröffnung
172.10
Bid
171.04
Ask
171.34
Tief
169.92
Hoch
173.29
Volumen
9.508 K
Tagesänderung
-0.68%
Monatsänderung
-2.98%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.64%
Jahresänderung
6.23%
