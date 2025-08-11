Valute / ICE
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc
169.77 USD 1.27 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ICE ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 168.97 e ad un massimo di 171.53.
Segui le dinamiche di Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ICE News
- Lord Hill of Oareford entra nel consiglio di amministrazione di ICE
- Lord Hill of Oareford joins ICE board of directors
- OTC Markets Group estende la portata dei dati tramite ICE Consolidated Feed
- OTC Markets Group extends data reach via ICE Consolidated Feed
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- Regulators Consider 24/7 Trading. Here's What Investors Need to Know
- Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (NYSE:SPNT)
- ICE reports 13% rise in total open interest for August 2025
- Tracking Ruane, Cunniff, & Goldfarb’s Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:SEQUX)
- Intercontinental Exchange: Diversified Operations And Earnings Resilience (NYSE:ICE)
- Bakkt Holdings updates on MHT stake, customer offboarding, and custody plans
- Intercontinental Exchange Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold?
- NDAQ Outperforms Industry, Trades Near 52-Week High: Time to Buy?
- CME Group Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold CME Stock?
- CBOE Stock Rises 26.1% YTD: A Signal for Investors to Hold Tight?
- US tariffs behind surge in global Arabica prices, Brazil exporters group says
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights S&P Global, Intercontinental Exchange, CME, Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets
- 5 Securities & Exchanges Stocks to Track as Industry Dynamics Evolve
- Miami International: Not Trading This Exchange Yet (NYSE:MIAX)
- Investors bid up for Bullish’s IPO as the CoinDesk parent gets set to go public
- OTC Markets Stock Is A Fantastic Investment To Buy On Pullbacks (OTCMKTS:OTCM)
- LGI: A Solid Global CEF That Could Be Safer Than The Equity Indices (Upgrade) (NYSE:LGI)
- Hartree in talks to buy major cocoa trader Touton, sources say
Intervallo Giornaliero
168.97 171.53
Intervallo Annuale
142.29 187.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 171.04
- Apertura
- 171.09
- Bid
- 169.77
- Ask
- 170.07
- Minimo
- 168.97
- Massimo
- 171.53
- Volume
- 4.628 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.70%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.38%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.44%
20 settembre, sabato