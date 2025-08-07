货币 / ICE
ICE: Intercontinental Exchange Inc
172.16 USD 0.77 (0.45%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ICE汇率已更改0.45%。当日，交易品种以低点172.16和高点172.16进行交易。
关注Intercontinental Exchange Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ICE新闻
日范围
172.16 172.16
年范围
142.29 187.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 171.39
- 开盘价
- 172.16
- 卖价
- 172.16
- 买价
- 172.46
- 最低价
- 172.16
- 最高价
- 172.16
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 0.45%
- 月变化
- -2.34%
- 6个月变化
- 0.01%
- 年变化
- 6.93%
