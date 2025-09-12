Moedas / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
259.07 USD 1.51 (0.59%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IBM para hoje mudou para 0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 257.02 e o mais alto foi 260.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas International Business Machines Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IBM Notícias
Faixa diária
257.02 260.96
Faixa anual
204.07 296.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 257.56
- Open
- 257.49
- Bid
- 259.07
- Ask
- 259.37
- Low
- 257.02
- High
- 260.96
- Volume
- 8.002 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.60%
- Mudança anual
- 17.50%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh