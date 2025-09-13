Währungen / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
265.10 USD 6.03 (2.33%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von IBM hat sich für heute um 2.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 256.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 265.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die International Business Machines Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
IBM News
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.27%
- Dow Jones Index Today: DJIA Sets Record High ahead of Crucial Trump-Xi Call - TipRanks.com
- Quantum stocks are hot again. Here’s what’s behind their explosive rally.
- Better Quantum Computing Stock: IonQ vs. IBM
- Can IBM's Focus on Quantum Computing be a Key Differentiator?
- Where Are We Now (NYSEARCA:GLD)
- Accenture Doesn’t Deserve Such Irrational Gloom (Upgrade) (NYSE:ACN)
- Quantum Computing Is the Missing Piece for AI, and These Stocks Could Benefit Most
- Is IBM the Best Quantum Computing Stock?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, IBM, Merck, SandRidge Energy and NeurAxis
- I'm the head of VC at IBM. My day includes 10 miles with my doodles, sign language, and meetings with startups.
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, IBM & Merck
- IT hardware enters the ‘Intelligence Revolution,’ Bernstein says
- Analysis-From Alphabet to Visa, US giants drive euro-denominated bond surge
- Should You Forget BigBear.ai and Buy 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
- IBM (IBM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) a Buy after the Recent Slide? AI Analyst Says Yes - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- Lindsay Corporation holt CIO von GE HealthCare in den Verwaltungsrat
- 1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With IBM Stock
- Buy 5 Big Data Behemoths to Benefit From Enormous Market Opportunity
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- IBM Is Making the Quantum Leap, But Does That Make the Stock a Buy Now?
Tagesspanne
256.80 265.23
Jahresspanne
204.07 296.16
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 259.07
- Eröffnung
- 259.34
- Bid
- 265.10
- Ask
- 265.40
- Tief
- 256.80
- Hoch
- 265.23
- Volumen
- 9.872 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.33%
- Monatsänderung
- 10.46%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 7.03%
- Jahresänderung
- 20.24%
