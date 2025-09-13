KurseKategorien
Währungen / IBM
Zurück zum Aktien

IBM: International Business Machines Corporation

265.10 USD 6.03 (2.33%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von IBM hat sich für heute um 2.33% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 256.80 bis zu einem Hoch von 265.23 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die International Business Machines Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBM News

Tagesspanne
256.80 265.23
Jahresspanne
204.07 296.16
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
259.07
Eröffnung
259.34
Bid
265.10
Ask
265.40
Tief
256.80
Hoch
265.23
Volumen
9.872 K
Tagesänderung
2.33%
Monatsänderung
10.46%
6-Monatsänderung
7.03%
Jahresänderung
20.24%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K