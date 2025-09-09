Currencies / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
257.07 USD 0.82 (0.32%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IBM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 254.41 and at a high of 257.39.
Follow International Business Machines Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IBM News
Daily Range
254.41 257.39
Year Range
204.07 296.16
- Previous Close
- 256.25
- Open
- 255.83
- Bid
- 257.07
- Ask
- 257.37
- Low
- 254.41
- High
- 257.39
- Volume
- 1.822 K
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 7.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.79%
- Year Change
- 16.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%