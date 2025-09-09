QuotesSections
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation

257.07 USD 0.82 (0.32%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 254.41 and at a high of 257.39.

Follow International Business Machines Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
254.41 257.39
Year Range
204.07 296.16
Previous Close
256.25
Open
255.83
Bid
257.07
Ask
257.37
Low
254.41
High
257.39
Volume
1.822 K
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
7.11%
6 Months Change
3.79%
Year Change
16.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%