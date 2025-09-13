通貨 / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
265.10 USD 6.03 (2.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
IBMの今日の為替レートは、2.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり256.80の安値と265.23の高値で取引されました。
International Business Machines Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
256.80 265.23
1年のレンジ
204.07 296.16
- 以前の終値
- 259.07
- 始値
- 259.34
- 買値
- 265.10
- 買値
- 265.40
- 安値
- 256.80
- 高値
- 265.23
- 出来高
- 9.872 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 10.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.03%
- 1年の変化
- 20.24%
