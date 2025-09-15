Devises / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
266.55 USD 1.45 (0.55%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IBM a changé de 0.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 263.64 et à un maximum de 267.87.
Suivez la dynamique International Business Machines Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
263.64 267.87
Range Annuel
204.07 296.16
- Clôture Précédente
- 265.10
- Ouverture
- 266.40
- Bid
- 266.55
- Ask
- 266.85
- Plus Bas
- 263.64
- Plus Haut
- 267.87
- Volume
- 12.673 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.55%
- Changement Mensuel
- 11.06%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.62%
- Changement Annuel
- 20.90%
20 septembre, samedi