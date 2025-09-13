CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / IBM
Volver a Acciones

IBM: International Business Machines Corporation

259.07 USD 1.51 (0.59%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IBM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 257.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 260.96.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas International Business Machines Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBM News

Rango diario
257.02 260.96
Rango anual
204.07 296.16
Cierres anteriores
257.56
Open
257.49
Bid
259.07
Ask
259.37
Low
257.02
High
260.96
Volumen
8.002 K
Cambio diario
0.59%
Cambio mensual
7.95%
Cambio a 6 meses
4.60%
Cambio anual
17.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B