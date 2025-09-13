Divisas / IBM
IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
259.07 USD 1.51 (0.59%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de IBM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 257.02, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 260.96.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas International Business Machines Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
IBM News
- Accenture Doesn’t Deserve Such Irrational Gloom (Upgrade) (NYSE:ACN)
- Quantum Computing Is the Missing Piece for AI, and These Stocks Could Benefit Most
- Is IBM the Best Quantum Computing Stock?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, IBM, Merck, SandRidge Energy and NeurAxis
- I'm the head of VC at IBM. My day includes 10 miles with my doodles, sign language, and meetings with startups.
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Top Research Reports for Alphabet, IBM & Merck
- El hardware de TI entra en la ’Revolución de la Inteligencia’, según Bernstein
- Analysis-From Alphabet to Visa, US giants drive euro-denominated bond surge
- Should You Forget BigBear.ai and Buy 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Right Now?
- IBM (IBM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock (AMD) a Buy after the Recent Slide? AI Analyst Says Yes - TipRanks.com
- Wall Street cierra verde tras avances en negociación EEUU-China y ante reunión de la Fed
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%
- 1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With IBM Stock
- Buy 5 Big Data Behemoths to Benefit From Enormous Market Opportunity
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2025
- IBM Is Making the Quantum Leap, But Does That Make the Stock a Buy Now?
- Keep an Eye on These 3 Dividend Champion Stocks in 2025
- IBM's head of venture capital shares the 5 'pillars' she considers when deciding to back a startup
- Quantum Computing Stocks: IonQ Touts Acquisition Strategy At Analyst Day
Rango diario
257.02 260.96
Rango anual
204.07 296.16
- Cierres anteriores
- 257.56
- Open
- 257.49
- Bid
- 259.07
- Ask
- 259.37
- Low
- 257.02
- High
- 260.96
- Volumen
- 8.002 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.59%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.60%
- Cambio anual
- 17.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B