IBM: International Business Machines Corporation
266.55 USD 1.45 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IBM ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.64 e ad un massimo di 267.87.
Segui le dinamiche di International Business Machines Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
263.64 267.87
Intervallo Annuale
204.07 296.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 265.10
- Apertura
- 266.40
- Bid
- 266.55
- Ask
- 266.85
- Minimo
- 263.64
- Massimo
- 267.87
- Volume
- 12.673 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.06%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.90%
20 settembre, sabato