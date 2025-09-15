QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / IBM
Tornare a Azioni

IBM: International Business Machines Corporation

266.55 USD 1.45 (0.55%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IBM ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 263.64 e ad un massimo di 267.87.

Segui le dinamiche di International Business Machines Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IBM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
263.64 267.87
Intervallo Annuale
204.07 296.16
Chiusura Precedente
265.10
Apertura
266.40
Bid
266.55
Ask
266.85
Minimo
263.64
Massimo
267.87
Volume
12.673 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.55%
Variazione Mensile
11.06%
Variazione Semestrale
7.62%
Variazione Annuale
20.90%
20 settembre, sabato