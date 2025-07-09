Moedas / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
61.62 USD 0.45 (0.72%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HXL para hoje mudou para -0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 61.40 e o mais alto foi 62.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hexcel Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
61.40 62.00
Faixa anual
45.27 71.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 62.07
- Open
- 61.90
- Bid
- 61.62
- Ask
- 61.92
- Low
- 61.40
- High
- 62.00
- Volume
- 58
- Mudança diária
- -0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.21%
- Mudança anual
- -0.02%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh