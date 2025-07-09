Devises / HXL
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HXL a changé de -1.09% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 61.33 et à un maximum de 62.72.
Suivez la dynamique Hexcel Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HXL Nouvelles
- BofA Securities reiterates Underperform rating on Hexcel stock amid delivery challenges
- Why Is Axon (AXON) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Hexcel stock rating upgraded by UBS on widebody production growth
- Why Is Woodward (WWD) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bear of the Day: Albany International (AIN)
- EARNEST Partners Buys the Dip in Hexcel Stock
- 3 Underdog Stocks That Could Outperform the Market in the Second Half of 2025
- Huntington Ingalls stock hits 52-week high at 286.4 USD
- Prediction: Buying Hexcel Today Could Set You Up for Life
- Woodward's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
- Hexcel stock price target raised to $67 from $52 at BMO Capital
- UBS raises Hexcel stock price target to $65 from $60, maintains Neutral rating
- Hexcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hexcel Q2 2025 slides: Aerospace composite leader navigates production headwinds
- Hexcel declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Hexcel (HXL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hexcel (HXL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hexcel tops Q2 earnings estimates, maintains full-year guidance
- Hexcel And The Carbon Fiber Future: Built-In Moats, Limited Margin Of Safety (NYSE:HXL)
- Moog (MOG.A) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Hexcel announces executive transition as Thierry Merlot plans 2026 retirement
Range quotidien
61.33 62.72
Range Annuel
45.27 71.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 62.52
- Ouverture
- 62.72
- Bid
- 61.84
- Ask
- 62.14
- Plus Bas
- 61.33
- Plus Haut
- 62.72
- Volume
- 1.591 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.09%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 13.61%
- Changement Annuel
- 0.34%
20 septembre, samedi