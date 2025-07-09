通貨 / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
62.52 USD 0.45 (0.72%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HXLの今日の為替レートは、0.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり61.40の安値と62.65の高値で取引されました。
Hexcel Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HXL News
1日のレンジ
61.40 62.65
1年のレンジ
45.27 71.05
- 以前の終値
- 62.07
- 始値
- 61.90
- 買値
- 62.52
- 買値
- 62.82
- 安値
- 61.40
- 高値
- 62.65
- 出来高
- 1.578 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.86%
- 1年の変化
- 1.44%
