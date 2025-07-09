Währungen / HXL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
62.52 USD 0.45 (0.72%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HXL hat sich für heute um 0.72% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 61.40 bis zu einem Hoch von 62.65 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hexcel Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HXL News
- BofA Securities reiterates Underperform rating on Hexcel stock amid delivery challenges
- Why Is Axon (AXON) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Hexcel stock rating upgraded by UBS on widebody production growth
- Why Is Woodward (WWD) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bear of the Day: Albany International (AIN)
- EARNEST Partners Buys the Dip in Hexcel Stock
- 3 Underdog Stocks That Could Outperform the Market in the Second Half of 2025
- Huntington Ingalls stock hits 52-week high at 286.4 USD
- Prediction: Buying Hexcel Today Could Set You Up for Life
- Woodward's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
- Hexcel stock price target raised to $67 from $52 at BMO Capital
- UBS raises Hexcel stock price target to $65 from $60, maintains Neutral rating
- Hexcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hexcel Q2 2025 slides: Aerospace composite leader navigates production headwinds
- Hexcel declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Hexcel (HXL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hexcel (HXL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hexcel tops Q2 earnings estimates, maintains full-year guidance
- Hexcel And The Carbon Fiber Future: Built-In Moats, Limited Margin Of Safety (NYSE:HXL)
- Moog (MOG.A) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Hexcel announces executive transition as Thierry Merlot plans 2026 retirement
Tagesspanne
61.40 62.65
Jahresspanne
45.27 71.05
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 62.07
- Eröffnung
- 61.90
- Bid
- 62.52
- Ask
- 62.82
- Tief
- 61.40
- Hoch
- 62.65
- Volumen
- 1.578 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.72%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.27%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 14.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K