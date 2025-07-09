FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation

61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HXL fiyatı bugün -1.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 61.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 62.72 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hexcel Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
61.33 62.72
Yıllık aralık
45.27 71.05
Önceki kapanış
62.52
Açılış
62.72
Satış
61.84
Alış
62.14
Düşük
61.33
Yüksek
62.72
Hacim
1.591 K
Günlük değişim
-1.09%
Aylık değişim
-3.33%
6 aylık değişim
13.61%
Yıllık değişim
0.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar