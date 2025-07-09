Dövizler / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HXL fiyatı bugün -1.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 61.33 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 62.72 aralığında işlem gördü.
Hexcel Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
61.33 62.72
Yıllık aralık
45.27 71.05
- Önceki kapanış
- 62.52
- Açılış
- 62.72
- Satış
- 61.84
- Alış
- 62.14
- Düşük
- 61.33
- Yüksek
- 62.72
- Hacim
- 1.591 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.09%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.33%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 13.61%
- Yıllık değişim
- 0.34%
21 Eylül, Pazar