통화 / HXL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HXL 환율이 오늘 -1.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 61.33이고 고가는 62.72이었습니다.
Hexcel Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HXL News
- BofA Securities reiterates Underperform rating on Hexcel stock amid delivery challenges
- Why Is Axon (AXON) Down 14.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Hexcel stock rating upgraded by UBS on widebody production growth
- Why Is Woodward (WWD) Down 3.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Bear of the Day: Albany International (AIN)
- EARNEST Partners Buys the Dip in Hexcel Stock
- 3 Underdog Stocks That Could Outperform the Market in the Second Half of 2025
- Huntington Ingalls stock hits 52-week high at 286.4 USD
- Prediction: Buying Hexcel Today Could Set You Up for Life
- Woodward's Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y
- Hexcel stock price target raised to $67 from $52 at BMO Capital
- UBS raises Hexcel stock price target to $65 from $60, maintains Neutral rating
- Hexcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Decline Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: Hexcel’s Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hexcel Q2 2025 slides: Aerospace composite leader navigates production headwinds
- Hexcel declares quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
- Hexcel (HXL) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Hexcel (HXL) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hexcel tops Q2 earnings estimates, maintains full-year guidance
- Hexcel And The Carbon Fiber Future: Built-In Moats, Limited Margin Of Safety (NYSE:HXL)
- Moog (MOG.A) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Earnings Preview: Hexcel (HXL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Hexcel announces executive transition as Thierry Merlot plans 2026 retirement
일일 변동 비율
61.33 62.72
년간 변동
45.27 71.05
- 이전 종가
- 62.52
- 시가
- 62.72
- Bid
- 61.84
- Ask
- 62.14
- 저가
- 61.33
- 고가
- 62.72
- 볼륨
- 1.591 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.09%
- 월 변동
- -3.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.34%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K