QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HXL
Tornare a Azioni

HXL: Hexcel Corporation

61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HXL ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.33 e ad un massimo di 62.72.

Segui le dinamiche di Hexcel Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HXL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
61.33 62.72
Intervallo Annuale
45.27 71.05
Chiusura Precedente
62.52
Apertura
62.72
Bid
61.84
Ask
62.14
Minimo
61.33
Massimo
62.72
Volume
1.591 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.09%
Variazione Mensile
-3.33%
Variazione Semestrale
13.61%
Variazione Annuale
0.34%
20 settembre, sabato