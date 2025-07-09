Valute / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
61.84 USD 0.68 (1.09%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HXL ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 61.33 e ad un massimo di 62.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Hexcel Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HXL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
61.33 62.72
Intervallo Annuale
45.27 71.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 62.52
- Apertura
- 62.72
- Bid
- 61.84
- Ask
- 62.14
- Minimo
- 61.33
- Massimo
- 62.72
- Volume
- 1.591 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.33%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.34%
