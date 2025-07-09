Currencies / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
62.86 USD 0.75 (1.21%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HXL exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.15 and at a high of 62.99.
Follow Hexcel Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HXL News
Daily Range
62.15 62.99
Year Range
45.27 71.05
- Previous Close
- 62.11
- Open
- 62.55
- Bid
- 62.86
- Ask
- 63.16
- Low
- 62.15
- High
- 62.99
- Volume
- 420
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- -1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.49%
- Year Change
- 2.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%