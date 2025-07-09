货币 / HXL
HXL: Hexcel Corporation
62.54 USD 0.11 (0.18%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HXL汇率已更改-0.18%。当日，交易品种以低点62.36和高点63.12进行交易。
关注Hexcel Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
62.36 63.12
年范围
45.27 71.05
- 前一天收盘价
- 62.65
- 开盘价
- 62.76
- 卖价
- 62.54
- 买价
- 62.84
- 最低价
- 62.36
- 最高价
- 63.12
- 交易量
- 69
- 日变化
- -0.18%
- 月变化
- -2.24%
- 6个月变化
- 14.90%
- 年变化
- 1.48%
