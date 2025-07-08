Moedas / HUMA
HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.84 USD 0.31 (20.26%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HUMA para hoje mudou para 20.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.57 e o mais alto foi 1.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Humacyte Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
1.57 1.87
Faixa anual
1.15 6.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.57
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 6.729 K
- Mudança diária
- 20.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 22.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.88%
- Mudança anual
- -66.18%
