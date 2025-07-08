Währungen / HUMA
HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.84 USD 0.05 (2.79%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HUMA hat sich für heute um 2.79% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.77 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.86 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Humacyte Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
1.77 1.86
Jahresspanne
1.15 6.77
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.79
- Eröffnung
- 1.85
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Tief
- 1.77
- Hoch
- 1.86
- Volumen
- 921
- Tagesänderung
- 2.79%
- Monatsänderung
- 22.67%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 8.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -66.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K