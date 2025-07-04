Divisas / HUMA
HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.53 USD 0.04 (2.55%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de HUMA de hoy ha cambiado un -2.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Humacyte Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
HUMA News
- Humacyte reporta resultados positivos de Symvess en reparaciones vasculares
- Barclays initiates Humacyte stock with Overweight rating on vascular device potential
- Is It Worth Investing in Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $3.50 at TD Cowen on mixed outlook
- Humacyte stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark despite revenue miss
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Humacyte stock price target to $3 on weak sales
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $7 at BTIG on mixed Q2 results
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Humacyte earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Humacyte Posts Q2 Revenue Miss
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Humacyte stock rises after first Symvess sale to US Military facility
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Humacyte stock soars after Symvess gains DOD electronic catalog listing
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance with $957 Billion Trading Volume
Rango diario
1.52 1.62
Rango anual
1.15 6.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.57
- Open
- 1.57
- Bid
- 1.53
- Ask
- 1.83
- Low
- 1.52
- High
- 1.62
- Volumen
- 1.858 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.55%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.47%
- Cambio anual
- -71.88%
