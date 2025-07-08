통화 / HUMA
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.86 USD 0.07 (3.91%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HUMA 환율이 오늘 3.91%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.77이고 고가는 1.89이었습니다.
Humacyte Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUMA News
- 휴마사이테, 관상동맥 우회 연구에서 혈관 이식의 가능성 보여줘
- Humacyte’s engineered vessel shows promise in coronary bypass study
- 휴마사이트, 혈관 복구용 Symvess 긍정적 결과 발표
- Humacyte reports positive outcomes for Symvess in vascular repairs
- Barclays initiates Humacyte stock with Overweight rating on vascular device potential
- Is It Worth Investing in Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $3.50 at TD Cowen on mixed outlook
- Humacyte stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark despite revenue miss
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Humacyte stock price target to $3 on weak sales
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $7 at BTIG on mixed Q2 results
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Humacyte earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Humacyte Posts Q2 Revenue Miss
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Humacyte stock rises after first Symvess sale to US Military facility
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Why Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Humacyte stock soars after Symvess gains DOD electronic catalog listing
- Humacyte’s Symvess gains DOD electronic catalog listing approval
일일 변동 비율
1.77 1.89
년간 변동
1.15 6.77
- 이전 종가
- 1.79
- 시가
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- 저가
- 1.77
- 고가
- 1.89
- 볼륨
- 4.104 K
- 일일 변동
- 3.91%
- 월 변동
- 24.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 10.06%
- 년간 변동율
- -65.81%
20 9월, 토요일