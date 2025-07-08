QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HUMA
Tornare a Azioni

HUMA: Humacyte Inc

1.86 USD 0.07 (3.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HUMA ha avuto una variazione del 3.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.77 e ad un massimo di 1.89.

Segui le dinamiche di Humacyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HUMA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.77 1.89
Intervallo Annuale
1.15 6.77
Chiusura Precedente
1.79
Apertura
1.86
Bid
1.86
Ask
2.16
Minimo
1.77
Massimo
1.89
Volume
4.104 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.91%
Variazione Mensile
24.00%
Variazione Semestrale
10.06%
Variazione Annuale
-65.81%
21 settembre, domenica