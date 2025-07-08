Valute / HUMA
HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.86 USD 0.07 (3.91%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HUMA ha avuto una variazione del 3.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.77 e ad un massimo di 1.89.
Segui le dinamiche di Humacyte Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.77 1.89
Intervallo Annuale
1.15 6.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.79
- Apertura
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.86
- Ask
- 2.16
- Minimo
- 1.77
- Massimo
- 1.89
- Volume
- 4.104 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 24.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -65.81%
21 settembre, domenica