HUMA: Humacyte Inc
1.57 USD 0.04 (2.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUMA exchange rate has changed by 2.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.47 and at a high of 1.58.
Follow Humacyte Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HUMA News
- Humacyte reports positive outcomes for Symvess in vascular repairs
- Barclays initiates Humacyte stock with Overweight rating on vascular device potential
- Is It Worth Investing in Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $3.50 at TD Cowen on mixed outlook
- Humacyte stock rating reiterated at Buy by Benchmark despite revenue miss
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Humacyte stock price target to $3 on weak sales
- Humacyte stock price target lowered to $7 at BTIG on mixed Q2 results
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Humacyte earnings missed by $0.08, revenue fell short of estimates
- Humacyte Posts Q2 Revenue Miss
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- GE Vernova Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lennox International, General Dynamics And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR), Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)
- Humacyte stock rises after first Symvess sale to US Military facility
- Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
- Why Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
- Gold Falls 1%; ProKidney Shares Spike Higher - Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE), Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL)
- Humacyte stock soars after Symvess gains DOD electronic catalog listing
- Humacyte’s Symvess gains DOD electronic catalog listing approval
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance with $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Humacyte: Revenue Ramp From Symvess Incoming (NASDAQ:HUMA)
- Results from Humacyte’s V007 Pivotal Phase 3 AV Access Study Highlighted by Presentation at the Society for Vascular Surgery Meeting
Daily Range
1.47 1.58
Year Range
1.15 6.77
- Previous Close
- 1.53
- Open
- 1.55
- Bid
- 1.57
- Ask
- 1.87
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.58
- Volume
- 3.081 K
- Daily Change
- 2.61%
- Month Change
- 4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.10%
- Year Change
- -71.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%