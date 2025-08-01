Moedas / GWW
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
998.17 USD 3.72 (0.37%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GWW para hoje mudou para 0.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 988.87 e o mais alto foi 1009.47.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas W.W. Grainger Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
988.87 1009.47
Faixa anual
893.99 1227.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 994.45
- Open
- 995.86
- Bid
- 998.17
- Ask
- 998.47
- Low
- 988.87
- High
- 1009.47
- Volume
- 494
- Mudança diária
- 0.37%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.99%
- Mudança anual
- -3.20%
