GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc

988.37 USD 16.78 (1.67%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GWW ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 980.37 e ad un massimo di 1005.21.

Segui le dinamiche di W.W. Grainger Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
980.37 1005.21
Intervallo Annuale
893.99 1227.66
Chiusura Precedente
1005.15
Apertura
1004.23
Bid
988.37
Ask
988.67
Minimo
980.37
Massimo
1005.21
Volume
388
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
-1.67%
Variazione Semestrale
0.99%
Variazione Annuale
-4.15%
20 settembre, sabato