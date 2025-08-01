Valute / GWW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
988.37 USD 16.78 (1.67%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GWW ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 980.37 e ad un massimo di 1005.21.
Segui le dinamiche di W.W. Grainger Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWW News
- 8 Dividend Growth Stocks Every Investor Should Consider
- LeRoy, Grainger SVP, sells $496k in GWW stock
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- WW Grainger stock price target lowered to $225 by Wells Fargo
- W.W. Grainger Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)
- Wolfe Research lowers WW Grainger stock price target on pricing concerns
- W.W. Grainger stock price target lowered to $930 at BofA on margin concerns
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Grainger stock holds steady as UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Compared to Estimates, W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: WW Grainger Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite revenue beat
- Wall St selloff sparked by Trump tariffs, Amazon results, weak payrolls
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- W.W. Grainger (GWW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
980.37 1005.21
Intervallo Annuale
893.99 1227.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1005.15
- Apertura
- 1004.23
- Bid
- 988.37
- Ask
- 988.67
- Minimo
- 980.37
- Massimo
- 1005.21
- Volume
- 388
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.15%
20 settembre, sabato