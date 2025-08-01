货币 / GWW
GWW: W.W. Grainger Inc
994.45 USD 18.97 (1.87%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GWW汇率已更改-1.87%。当日，交易品种以低点970.69和高点1017.81进行交易。
关注W.W. Grainger Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GWW新闻
- LeRoy, Grainger SVP, sells $496k in GWW stock
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- McDonald's To Rally Around 14%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- GIC vs. GWW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- WW Grainger stock price target lowered to $225 by Wells Fargo
- W.W. Grainger Analysts Cut Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings - W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)
- Wolfe Research lowers WW Grainger stock price target on pricing concerns
- W.W. Grainger stock price target lowered to $930 at BofA on margin concerns
- GIC or GWW: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Grainger stock holds steady as UBS maintains Neutral rating
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Compared to Estimates, W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Amazon, UnitedHealth among Friday’s market cap stock movers
- Grainger Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Earnings call transcript: WW Grainger Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite revenue beat
- Wall St selloff sparked by Trump tariffs, Amazon results, weak payrolls
- Amazon, Reddit Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- W.W. Grainger (GWW) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Grainger shares fall 12% as earnings and outlook miss on macro woes
日范围
970.69 1017.81
年范围
893.99 1227.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 1013.42
- 开盘价
- 1017.81
- 卖价
- 994.45
- 买价
- 994.75
- 最低价
- 970.69
- 最高价
- 1017.81
- 交易量
- 719
- 日变化
- -1.87%
- 月变化
- -1.07%
- 6个月变化
- 1.61%
- 年变化
- -3.56%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值